DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Body Transformations Continue for Georgia Football Freshmen

Brooks Austin

Incoming freshmen often go through quite a learning curve when they arrive on campus at a major Power 5 University. It's a vast difference for most when it comes to the daily schedule, workouts, practices, offenses, and of course the move in and of itself. 

The biggest change for most however is in their body composition. Some players have to gain a considerable amount of weight and some players have to lose weight, while others simply move the weight around depending upon what the coaching staff desires of them. 

Several of Georgia's true freshmen class have already turned heads with the changes that their bodies have undergone in just a short amount of time. 

Devin Willock 

Willock has been slightly overlooked in the 2020 class, the 6'7 former offensive tackle arrived on campus back in June and according to our sources was tipping the scales around 355 pounds, and after just a little over a month and a half on campus, Willock is down to 343 pounds and is moving much better. 

Chad Lindberg

With tackles like Tate Ratledge and Broderick Jones signing in your recruiting class, it's easy to forget Chad Lindberg, an SI All-American candidate in his own right coming out of Clear Creek High School in League City, Texas. He's as 6'6 and entered the Georgia program weighing in around 335 pounds and is down to close to 325 pounds according to sources. 

Kendall Milton

We reported back in January that Milton gained nearly 11 pounds within the first 25 days on campus, bolstering up to nearly 230 pounds. His 6'2 frame can hold plenty of weight, and that 227-230 pound range is where he will likely maintain throughout his collegiate career. 

Ladd McConkey

When I first saw McConkey up close and personal back in March, he couldn't have been 170 pounds. Fresh off a basketball season and rehabbing from a troublesome hamstring, McConkey was in need of some serious poundage and he's found it. He's up over 180 pounds according to sources and is transitioning well to college life. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greg Sankey Skeptical about College Football in the Spring

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was on ESPN's College Football Live and he expressed his skepticism about playing college football in the spring.

Brooks Austin

Where There's Smoke There's Fire With Georgia Recruiting

It's not exactly time to go running out of the building, but there's certainly some things about Georgia recruiting and where there's smoke there could be fire.

Brooks Austin

by

Harrison Reno

What CJ Washington Brings to Georgia

Cedric "CJ" Washington has committed to the University of Georgia. Today, we take a look at what he brings to the Georgia class.

Brooks Austin

CJ Washington Commits to Georgia

CJ Washington becomes Georgia's second commitment in the class of 2022. The freakishly strong athlete from Cedartown elected to stay in-state with the Dawgs.

BGilmer18

Dawgs Daily Insider Interview: 2023 Georgia Commit Treyaun Webb

2023 Georgia football commit Treyaun Webb sits down with Dawgs Daily to talk Georgia, all things recruiting, and his preparation for the 2020 season.

BGilmer18

James Williams Commits to Miami Football

Out of nowhere on Tuesday evening, the nation's top safety James Williams has committed to Miami.

Brooks Austin

SI Team Writers Vote on Top-10 Players in SEC, Along with Coach of the Year

The SI team writers have voted on the Top-10 players in the SEC along with the preseason coach of the year. Find out where everyone falls.

Brooks Austin

by

Collin A Shamley

Georgia Recruiting: Big Defensive Line Target List Top Schools

6'5" 300 pound 2021 defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has announced that the remainder of his recruitment will be focused on six schools, including Georgia.

BGilmer18

BREAKING: Divaad Wilson to Enter Transfer Portal

Georgia defensive back, Divaad Wilson has entered the transfer portal.

Brooks Austin

by

macdawg

Nyland Green Updates Recruitment

2021 4-Star cornerback prospect Nyland Green was at The MVP Camp yesterday. We caught up with Green who spoke on his recruitment and Georgia Football.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin