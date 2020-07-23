Body Transformations Continue for Georgia Football Freshmen

Incoming freshmen often go through quite a learning curve when they arrive on campus at a major Power 5 University. It's a vast difference for most when it comes to the daily schedule, workouts, practices, offenses, and of course the move in and of itself.

The biggest change for most however is in their body composition. Some players have to gain a considerable amount of weight and some players have to lose weight, while others simply move the weight around depending upon what the coaching staff desires of them.

Several of Georgia's true freshmen class have already turned heads with the changes that their bodies have undergone in just a short amount of time.

Devin Willock

Willock has been slightly overlooked in the 2020 class, the 6'7 former offensive tackle arrived on campus back in June and according to our sources was tipping the scales around 355 pounds, and after just a little over a month and a half on campus, Willock is down to 343 pounds and is moving much better.

Chad Lindberg

With tackles like Tate Ratledge and Broderick Jones signing in your recruiting class, it's easy to forget Chad Lindberg, an SI All-American candidate in his own right coming out of Clear Creek High School in League City, Texas. He's as 6'6 and entered the Georgia program weighing in around 335 pounds and is down to close to 325 pounds according to sources.

Kendall Milton

We reported back in January that Milton gained nearly 11 pounds within the first 25 days on campus, bolstering up to nearly 230 pounds. His 6'2 frame can hold plenty of weight, and that 227-230 pound range is where he will likely maintain throughout his collegiate career.

Ladd McConkey

When I first saw McConkey up close and personal back in March, he couldn't have been 170 pounds. Fresh off a basketball season and rehabbing from a troublesome hamstring, McConkey was in need of some serious poundage and he's found it. He's up over 180 pounds according to sources and is transitioning well to college life.

