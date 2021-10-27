Bold Predictions for Georgia vs Florida

Today, we bring you our bold predictions for the matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators.

Georgia and Florida are set to face off on Saturday for what makes the 100th edition of The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

Georgia enters the contest (7-0) and bolsters the Nation's No. 1 overall ranking. Florida on the other hand is sitting at (4-3) with a lot of questions surrounding the nature of the program in Gainesville.

Here are our bold predictions for the contest.

Florida has Less Than 75 Yards Rushing

Florida is averaging 254 yards per game on the ground, that's good enough for fourth-best in all of college football. Georgia allows 64.2 yards per game on the ground, by far and away the best in college football.

Something has got to give, and it won't be Georgia's rushing attack on Saturday. At some point, Dan Mullen will get frustrated with the lack of early-down success in the run game and he will become one-dimensional.

Georgia Gives Up Explosive Touchdown

You have to give Dan Mullen some credit as an offensive play-caller, but most importantly as a play designer. In every game that Mullen is involved with, his offense will have a handful of plays where he's got guys running free down the field. It's not really a matter of if it will happen, it's a matter of when it will happen. It likely won't be a deep post route, or a go ball, but rather an intermediate route that is designed to have a big run after the catch possibilities.

Georgia Goes 200 & 200

Georgia has had a relatively balanced offensive attack this season, especially with Stetson Bennett at the helm. So, to say they are going to rush for 200 yards and throw for 200 yards isn't all that bold. Especially against a Florida defense that has given it up in a multitude of ways all season.

They have contests against teams like LSU where they've allowed 321 yards on the ground, and they have contests where Tennessee throws for 275 yards on 15 completions, an average of 18.3 yards per completion.

