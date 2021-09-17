Bold Predictions - South Carolina vs Georgia

Georgia hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night inside of Sanford Stadium. We bring you our Bold Predictions for the game.

Georgia is a 32.0 point favorite at home against an SEC opponent not named Vanderbilt.

That's a wild and true statement. South Carolina comes to Athens as a (2-0) football team under a first-year head coach amidst a rather drastic rebuild. On the other hand, Georgia is seemingly priming up for a College Football Playoff run.

So, if Georgia is going to handle their business on Saturday, what will that look like? And what are some bold predictions for the game?

Kendall Milton Has First Career 100-yard Game

Georgia rushed for a season-high 332 yards on the ground a year ago against this South Carolina football team. And though they have a new defensive coordinator, they still run a similar front, comprised of mostly the same players.

One of these Georgia running backs is primed for a massive day on the ground and we are going with The Kid from Clovis, Kendall Milton. His career-high in terms of yards at this point in his career is 56 yards on 8 carries against Tennessee a year ago, and against a South Carolina roster that isn't all that great upfront.

Georgia Has Three Interceptions

Luke Doty or Zeb Noland at quarterback for South Carolina, it doesn't really matter. Georgia will be putting pressure on the Gamecocks' quarterback for four quarters and with that comes forced and rushed throws. Georgia will turn South Carolina over on Saturday, it's just a matter of how many times.

They had three interceptions a week ago against UAB, and we at Dawgs Daily believe they continue that trend on Saturday evening against South Carolina.

Georgia Pitches a Shut Out

Georgia's defense is arguably the best in the country, allowing just 188 yards of offense per game over their first two games. It's going to be overwhelming for an offense from South Carolina. The Gamecocks have run the ball on 62% of snaps this season, a recipe for disaster against a Georgia program that has led the nation in rushing yards allowed over the last two seasons.

