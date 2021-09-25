Bowers Continues Campaign for National Award

The emergence of freshman tight end Brock Bowers has become instrumental to Georgia's offensive success in 2021.

The loss of sophomore tight end Darnell Washington was an untimely one as Georgia was already dealing with the loss of George Pickens, who tore his ACL in the spring. Washington came off a 2020 season where his role in the offense grew tremendously from game one to game ten.

A versatile weapon at tight end was something that Georgia had been trying to find for years. Finally, after a solid finish to his freshman year, it looked like Washington would be that versatile playmaking tight end that Georgia desperately wanted.

With the sophomore missing the first four games of 2021 due to a foot injury suffered during fall camp, Georgia is turning to Brock Bowers. Bowers, a true freshman tight end out of Napa, California, was a four-star coming out of high school, and much like Washington, many expected him to transform the tight end position in Athens.

He has yet to disappoint; the California native leads Georgia in receiving yards and receptions. Since game one against a top-ranked Clemson team, Georgia's targeted Bowers throughout, whether it be on play-action rollouts, screens, or just normal receptions where Georgia spreads it out in shotgun.

When nobody thought Georgia could get the ball anymore creatively to the young tight end, Todd Monken would continue to show off his creativity by giving the ball to Bowers on a sweep that would be taken 12-yards for his first career rushing touchdown.

Coming into Vanderbilt, Bowers recorded 14 receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns; with the Commodores behind him raises his totals 272 yards on 18 receptions with a 12-yard rushing touchdown. These early numbers through just four games make him an early candidate to win the John Mackey Award, which is given to the best tight end in the country.

You May Also Like:



Georgia v. South Carolina: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Daniels Decisive in Return vs South Carolina

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.