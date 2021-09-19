Georgia v. South Carolina: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

The Good: Running Game

Georgia's lack of success in the running game through two games was a leading topic of conversation around the fanbase this week and the Dawgs responded by having their best rushing game of the season. They rushed for 185 yards on 31, an average of 5.9 yards per carry.

The offensive line got push upfront, which they struggled with last week against UAB, and there were fewer missed blocking assignments among the whole team than there has been in any game so far for the Dawgs. Georgia's backs haven't been the problem in the run game, but this game was still the best performance they have had on the year. The only blight on the run game was a 4th Quarter fumble by Kendell Milton that led to the first touchdown Georgia has given up on the year.

The Bad: Cornerback Play

Georgia's secondary faced its first serious test of the season, and while it did not collapse completely, it was highly inconsistent. They were multiple pass break-ups, including a crucial play by Lewis Cine on a long pass early in the first half' Derion Kendrick recorded his first interception as a Dawg, Georgia's fifth on the year, and yet there was plenty that was concerning. South Carolina's Josh Vann beat Ameer Speed multiple times throughout the night, the most notable example being the 36-yard touchdown Vann caught in the fourth quarter. This was the first touchdown the Dawgs defense has given up on the year, and it highlighted the deficiencies we saw in their pass coverage today.

The Ugly: Quarterback Mismanagement

We are nitpicking here, but after missing last weekend with an oblique injury, fans were clamoring to see JT Daniels back in action, even after the spectacular performance from Stetson Bennett, where he tied the Georgia single-game passing touchdown record with 5.

Daniels opened the hot throwing the football completing eight of his nine passes for 119 yards and one touchdown on a 43-yard bomb to a wide-open Jermaine Burton.

In the ensuing drive, Georgia opted to put Stetson Bennett in the game at quarterback. Smart said in the leadup to the game that both quarterbacks played well enough to see snaps against South Carolina, but the timing of the substitution upset Georgia fans.

Stetson's first play resulted in an interception on an overthrown ball intended for Brock Bowers. Luckily the defense would bail the offense out and limit the Gamecocks to a field goal.

