Braelen Bridges Named SEC Player of the Week

Georgia Bulldogs center Braelen Bridges has earned SEC player of the week honors after his outstanding performace against Notre Dame last night

Georgia Bulldogs senior center Braelen Bridges has earned SEC player of the week honors after his outstanding performance in last nights 77-62 win over the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Bridges is the first Bulldog of the season to earn this honor and was recognized on the SEC's twitter account.

Bridges, an Atlanta native is currently averaging a career high 65% shooting this year for the Bulldogs despite averaging less minutes per game this season. The 6"11 center is in just his 2nd year with the University of Georgia and 1st under new head coach Mike White after transferring from UIC before the 2021 season. 

Aside from leading the Bulldogs with 18 points in just 18 minutes of play, the 4th year center pulled in 6 rebounds and shot a perfect 9/9 from the field. Bridges was 1 of 2 Bulldogs to shoot 100% last night and played a pivotal role in the Bulldogs double-digit defeat of the Fighting Irish. 

While Bridges is only averaging just over 7 points on the season with around 16 minutes of play. The senior, like the rest of his team seems to be finding his stride at the perfect time as the Bulldogs prepare to begin conference play against the Auburn Tigers in the upcoming weeks.

