Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert has entered the NCAA Transfer portal sources have confirmed. The story was first reported by On3.com.

The former LSU tight end turned Georgia Bulldog appeared in just three games this fall after having a spring game that turned heads within the fanbase and national media. There were even projections of GIlbert being a first-round draft pick after the season.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart continuously told the media this season that Gilbert was dealing with personal issues and that Georgia was assisting him in whatever manner he needed to get back to the football field. Now, Gilbert will be in the NCAA Transfer Portal for the second time.

Gilbert was a five-star tight end prospect out of Marrietta High School in the 2020 signing class. The highest-rated tight end ever, Gilbert was the first tight end to win the Gatorade Player of the Year award. He's undoubtedly talented, and he will be looking for his third, and hopefully final, collegiate home.

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates an official LOI has been turned in.

Italics indicate the player is already enrolled and practicing.

CJ Allen, LB

Damon Wilson, EDGE

Daniel Harris, DB

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

CJ Allen, LB

Tyler Williams, WR

Raymond Cottrell, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

Daniel Harris, DB

Anthony Evans, WR

Will Snellings, LS

Chris Peal, DB

