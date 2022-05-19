It has been a crazy past 24 hours filled with news and viral headlines. Wednesday night started it all, as a clip of Alabama head coach Nick Saban surfaced on social media where he claimed that Texas A&M "bought every player on their team." This clip sent social media into a firestorm overnight as many weighed in on the subject.

The comment would draw an impromptu press conference in College Station, Texas, where Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher vehemently denied the allegations set forth by his former boss Nick Saban. Fisher revealed that he declined a call from Saban following the clip of his accusation going viral; Fisher would then add.

"You coach with people, like Bobby Bowdon, to learn how to do things. You coach with other people to learn how not to do things. There's a reason I ain't went back and worked for him. I don't want to be associated with him." - Jimbo Fisher on working with Coach Saban

With two of the Southeastern Conference's most reputable head coaches going at each other in front of the world, the SEC has decided to issue a public reprimand of both. Action Network's Brett McMurphy reveals that the SEC reprimands both head coaches for "violating SEC Bylaws 10.2.3 and 10.5.2 related to Ethical Conduct for derogatory comments & public criticism of another institution's athletics program."

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.