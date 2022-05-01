FCS Sack Leader Isaiah Land Enters Portal, Potential Match for Georgia?

Georgia has a glaring need on the defensive side of the football heading into 2022, and the answer could have just entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Georgia has seen plenty of roster turnover since January 10th when they delivered the first national title in over 41 years to Classic City of Athens, Georgia.

They saw 15 players drafted during the 2022 NFL Draft, they seen 10 players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, 18 new enrollees, and are due for the remaining (11) 2022 signees in June.

And throughout all of the turnover, there's been one clear cut need for this football program if they have hopes of defending the National Title... Pash Rush.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart took time out of the national television broadcast of the annual G-Day game to address the concern.

When asked about his star defensive lineman Jalen Carter on the broadcast with former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, he mentioned Carter's pass rush:

"Pass rush. He can get after the passer with is our biggest need, we need a pass rush."

So, when the FCS sack leader in the form of Isaiah Land, a 6'4 EDGE out of Florida A&M hits the transfer portal like he did Sunday morning, it's a name Georgia fans should likely pay attention to.

Land led all of FCS football with 25.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks. Land added three forced fumbles, two pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. He recorded a sack in 10 of his 11 contests in 2021, and would add a much needed pass rushing skill set for the Dawgs if they land him.

Pun intended.

Here's a look at the roster turnover since January.

TRANSFER PORTAL UPDATE

April 10th, 2022 - Clay Webb Enters NCAA Transfer Protal

March 15th, 2022 - Owen Condon Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

January 19th, 2022 - JT Daniels has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

January 19th, 2022 - Jermaine Burton has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

January 14th, 2022 - Lovasea Carroll has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

January 13th, 2022 - Latavious Brini Announced he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal

January 12th, 2022 - Sources confirm Georgia DB Jalen Kimber is in the NCAA transfer portal

January 12th, 2022 - Georgia WR Justin Robinson has requested to enter the portal according to sources.

January 11th, 2022 - Georgia WR Jaylen Johnson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to sources

January 11th, 2022 - Sources confirm DB, Ameer Speed has entered the NCAA Transfer portal

Early Enrollees

Malaki Starks, S

Daylen Everette, DB

Earnest Greene, OL

Mykel Williams, EDGE

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Chandler Smith, WR

Oscar Delp, TE

Gunner Stockton, QB

Jalon Walker, LB

CJ Washington, LB

CJ Madden, EDGE

Aliou Bah, OL

Shone Washington, DT

Jacob Hood, OL

JaCorey Thomas, DB

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Brett Thorson, P

Bear Alexander, DT

