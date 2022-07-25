Skip to main content

BREAKING: Yazeed Haynes Decommits from Penn State

One of Georgia's wide receiver targets in 2023 has announced his decommitment from Penn State.

According to a report by Adam Friedman of Rivals.com, Yazeed Haynes has decommitted from Penn State University.

Haynes, a three-star wide receiver from North Penn (Pa.) High visited Georgia in June after announcing his commitment to Penn State earlier in June, after decommitting from Rutgers in May.

Haynes is listed at 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, according to his profile on 247Sports, where they also point out he helped North Penn High School to an 11-1 season. Following the season, Haynes showed off his skills in a Rivals Camp in Philadelphia, where he'd be named the MVP of the receivers. 

The Pennslyvania native is one of Georgia's top targets at wide receiver. The Bulldogs are coming off a week where they landed three verbal commits, taking their 2023 class to 16 total prospects verbally pledged.

Sources tell SI Dawgs Daily that Haynes will visit the University of Georgia this weekend.

Georgia Football 2023 Recruiting Class

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Kelton Smith, OL
  • Joenel Aguero, DB

