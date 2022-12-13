Brock Bowers Closing in on Another Accomplishment at UGA

It has taken Brock Bowers just 2 seasons to become the greatest tight end in in the history of Georgia Football. In his brief career thus far, the sophomore Tight end has earned the Mackey Award, helped his team win its 1st National Title in 40 years, has consistently been a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators, all while being historically productive for the Bulldog offense. While Bowers has already unanimously become the greatest tight end in Georgia Football history, there's a good chance he becomes the schools greatest receiver by the end of his college career as well.

With 1,608 career receiving yards, Bowers currently needs just 367 more to crack the top-10 list for all time receiving yards at The University of Georgia. Bowers has already become the career leader in receiving yards by at tight end after he passed Orson Charles (1,370) this season. But the Mackey Award winner is just 1,485 yards away from passing Terrence Edwards as the all time leader in Georgia history for receiving yards.

While nearly 1,500 yards may be an improbable feat for the tight end. Bowers is also extremely close to become the all time touchdown receiver in UGA history. The sophomore needs just 11 more receiving touchdowns to tie the record set by Terrell Edwards in 2002.

With another possible 2 games remaining this season and an entire Junior season left for the decorated tight end. It is not out of the realm of possibility that we could see Brock Bowers become the all time leader in receiving touchdowns as well as receiving yards for the University of Georgia. An accomplishment that would all but cement his legacy as not only Georgia's greatest tight end, but the greatest receiver in school history as well.

