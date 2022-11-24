The Georgia Bulldogs are set to play in-state rival Georgia Tech this Saturday in the 114th edition of "Clean, Old Fashioned Hate". While the Bulldogs are a heavy favorite (as they have been for years), Kirby Smart has made it clear that his team will not be taking their opponent lightly.

In the previous matchup last year, Georgia dominated the Yellow Jacket 45-0 which was the largest margin of victory in series history for the Bulldogs. Freshman sensation, Brock Bowers led the offense in receiving yards with 100 paired with 2 receiving touchdowns. This year, Bowers is a sophomore and will look to outdo last year's performance in what will be the team's final home game of the regular season.

Georgia Tech is coming off its best win of the season, an upset over North Carolina, and will be looking to do the unthinkable this Saturday. While the Jackets do seem to have found new inspiration under interim head coach Brent Key. Statistics alone indicate that Bowers could make a massive impact on Saturday's matchup.

Georgia Tech's defense averages 213.5 passing yards allowed per game and performs even worse when they are away from home (229.5). Georgia is currently averaging 298.8 passing yards a game and Brock Bowers is averaging 15.5 yards per reception against non-conference opponents.

While Bowers has not scored as many touchdowns as his breakout freshman season and has shared a majority of receptions with another standout tight end Darnell Washington, he is on pace to surpass last year's receiving numbers and has been a much larger factor in the run game. Expect Bowers to get a fair amount of touches this Saturday.

