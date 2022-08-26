Brock Bowers Tabbed as Kirk Herbstreit's 'Top Baller'

There is arguably not a single sophomore in college football player that has received as much praise and hype this offseason as Georgia's tight end, Brock Bowers has. NFL draft analysts are already claiming him as a top-five pick, a selection for the first team preseason All-American list, and ESPN's, Kirk Herbstreit, added to the list by naming Bowers as his "Top Baller" for the 2022 season.

A "Top Baller" is exactly what Bowers was for the Bulldogs on offense last year during his freshman season. In 2021, Bowers lead the team in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns aside from the quarterback spot. The definition of being the focal point of an offense and is looking to do the same during his second year as a Bulldog.

There has been some discussion about Bowers potentially seeing a drop in production during his sophomore season due to how loaded Georgia is at the tight end spot. Darnell Washington, Arik Gilbert, and true freshman Oscar Delp will all be looking to get their fair share on offense, but even with those guys in the mix, Bowers will be leading the charge at the position.

Last season, Bowers was just 118 yards shy of becoming the first Bulldog receiver to hit the 1,000-yard mark since Terrence Edwards in 2002, who still remains the only receiver in program history to accomplish such a feat.

Bowers may not join Edwards on that list in 2022, but his game-changing prowess still remains and will continue to be a major issue for opposing defenses.

