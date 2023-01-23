Skip to main content

WATCH: Broderick Jone's Shows off Freak Athleticism on Hardwood

Former Georgia tackle Broderick Jones is projected by many to be the first tackle taken in the NFL draft. But he isn't just a one sport athlete...

Broderick Jones has been a mainstay on the Bulldog's offensive line for Georgia's past 2 National Title runs. Starting all 12 regular season games for the Bulldogs this past season, the Lithonia, Georgia native was selected to the All-SEC 1st team after allowing just one QB hit and no sacks in the 2022 football season. 

Now, with his college career behind him, the potential 1st round pick has turned his attention to preparing for the NFL draft. But that doesn't mean his entire life revolve's around just the sport of football. 

In fact, a recent video on TikTok, showed that Jones' athletic abilities go much further than just the grid-iron. A few clips of the 6"5, 315 pound lineman playing a pickup game of basketball showed that he also possess a ferocious dunking ability along with a long range jump-shot.

While Jones' professional athletic career may not be in basketball, his pure athleticism certainly shows why the offensive lineman is projected to be one of the 1st taken at his position for this year's NFL draft. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Other Georgia News:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

EE6781FF-FC97-4FB4-A0B0-6A22BE60C945
News

Stetson Bennett wins Postseason QB Award

By Christian Kirby II
15FA10BB-6EB5-4588-A456-3C0264FB2B99
News

BREAKING: Nation's No. 1 Corner Sets Commitment Date

By Brooks Austin
20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_3887
News

Warren McClendon Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_19463633 (1)
News

BREAKING: Georgia Wide Receiver Arrested in Athens

By Brooks Austin
Mecole
News

Georgia Football Continues Super Bowl Streak

By Christian Goeckel
054F488E-E1EE-4126-9FDB-742CCB4FF4DE
News

BREAKING: Kam Pringle Makes College Decision

By Brooks Austin
C5EE0288-54B4-43E6-9033-E28C5120B039
News

Where Will Kam Pringle Commit?

By Brooks Austin
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_2241-X4
News

Travon Walker Wraps Up Rookie Season

By Christian Goeckel