Broderick Jones has been a mainstay on the Bulldog's offensive line for Georgia's past 2 National Title runs. Starting all 12 regular season games for the Bulldogs this past season, the Lithonia, Georgia native was selected to the All-SEC 1st team after allowing just one QB hit and no sacks in the 2022 football season.

Now, with his college career behind him, the potential 1st round pick has turned his attention to preparing for the NFL draft. But that doesn't mean his entire life revolve's around just the sport of football.

In fact, a recent video on TikTok, showed that Jones' athletic abilities go much further than just the grid-iron. A few clips of the 6"5, 315 pound lineman playing a pickup game of basketball showed that he also possess a ferocious dunking ability along with a long range jump-shot.

While Jones' professional athletic career may not be in basketball, his pure athleticism certainly shows why the offensive lineman is projected to be one of the 1st taken at his position for this year's NFL draft.

