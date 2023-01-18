Skip to main content

UAB Takes Key Staffer Away From Kirby Smart and Georgia

Sources have confirmed to Dawgs Daily that Georgia analyst Eddie Gordon is leaving the Georgia program to be the offensive line coach at UAB.

Sources have confirmed to Dawgs Daily that Georgia analyst Eddie Gordon is leaving the Georgia program to be the offensive line coach at UAB under newly hired head coach Trent Dilfer. 

Gordon has played a pivotal role at Georgia as one of the key cogs to an offensive line room that's experienced quite a bit of turnover offer recent memory. Gordon played a role as a quality control analyst, though he helped land several Georgia offensive linemen on the recruiting trail. Originally a graduate assistant for Matt Luke and Sam Pittman at Georgia, Kirby Smart elevated Gordon to an analyst role this previous offseason in hopes of keeping him around. 

Gordon played his college football at Louisiana Lafayette and after graduation got into coaching. Within three seasons, he was on staff at Georgia, and within six seasons of being into coaching, he got his first collegiate position coaching job. 

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
  • Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)
  • MJ Sherman, EDGE (Portal)
  • Jacob Hood, OT (Portal)
  • Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
  • Dominick Blaylock, WR (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

