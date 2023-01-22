Travon Walker Wraps Up Rookie Season

With Jacksonville’s 27-20 defeat at Kansas City, the rookie season for Travon Walker has come to an end.

The top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Travon Walker, along with 2021’s first pick Trevor Lawrence, helped lead the Jaguars to a 9-7 regular season and the AFC South title. Jacksonville, with a 27-point comeback win over the Chargers in the Wild Card round, became the first NFL team to ever win a playoff game after having back-to-back No. 1 overall picks in the Draft.

For Walker, 2022 was a season of development and flashes of excellence. Early in the season, Jacksonville tried to use him as an outside linebacker, but as the season progressed, Walker started executing out of 3 and 4-point stances, playing more of a defensive end role.

As outside linebackers Arden Key and Josh Allen continued to rush the edge, Jacksonville used Travon Walker all over the line, just like Georgia did during his time in college.

During the regular season, Walker totaled 49 tackles, including 10 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. In two postseason games, he added 5 tackles and another TFL.

Walker was the first of fifteen Bulldogs selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He came to Georgia as a 5-star in the class of 2019. Over his three years in Athens, he tallied 9.5 sacks, and helped lead the nation’s No. 1 defensive in 2021, on the way to a National Championship.

