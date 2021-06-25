CFB Expert Predicts Undefeated Season for UGA

Georgia enters the 2021 season with a tremendous amount of expectations. With all the stars aligned, predictions from one CFB expert say an undefeated season is on the horizon.

Expectations and title hopes are something that Georgia Football fans have grown rather accustomed to. "This is the year" is something that has been uttered by fans around the program seemingly every year since 1980. And year after year that illustrious national title has evaded the Bulldogs.

Though 2021 could be that year. Or so it's shaping up to be. Georgia enters the fall football calendar expecting to push for championship excellence this season. And it's not just the Georgia fanbase expecting a deep run into the Collge Football Playoff either. National media members and college football experts are of the same belief.

Including CBSSports.com's Barrett Sallee who has picked the Georgia Bulldogs to run the table and go undefeated through the regular season.

"This is the year for Georgia. No, seriously, this is it. The Bulldogs are loaded on defense, have one of the best quarterbacks in the country, a loaded backfield and one of the best top-to-bottom rosters in the entire sport. Plus, they draw Arkansas as their rotating cross-division game and don't exactly have a daunting road schedule. The experience should get them past Clemson in the opener." - Barrett Sallee

Georgia is currently a 3.5 point underdog to the Clemson Tigers in the season opener, but it is the experience that Sallee believes will bring the Bulldogs the victory in Charlotte come September 4th. That's something we can agree on here, considering the experience advantages Georgia maintains at the most pivotal position, quarterback.

Sallee has Georgia running the table, setting up for an SEC Championship showdown with whoever makes it out of the SEC West, which will be presumably Alabama. Though if Georgia remains undefeated through the regular season, you can almost assure they will be voted into the College Football Playoff no matter what happens in the conference championship game.

You May Also Like

The Final Question on Offense - Who Plays Left Tackle?

Most Marketable Bulldogs

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.