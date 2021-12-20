LATEST on Pickens, Could He Be In for Explosive CFP?

Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    CFP's Implications For George Pickens

    Wide receiver George Pickens fought his way back to the field this fall, and now is preparing for the two most important games of his career.
    Wide receiver George Pickens was on a first-round trajectory for his entire career at Georgia before an ACL injury derailed his junior season. Now, as he's worked his way back from injury, he's afforded a special opportunity this CFP season. 

    Many would have written the season off and begun preparing for the NFL Draft, which is entirely understandable. However, Pickens decided to spend the fall fighting his way back to the field and received medical clearance in time for the end of the regular season.

    He only played a few snaps in the regular-season finale against Georgia Tech but managed to make a big catch early in the SEC title game against Alabama. The play confirmed what many Georgia fans thought to be true entering the contest: George  Pickens is getting close to returning to full form.

    Reports indicate that Pickens has seen an uptick in volume during bowl practices. After their loss to Alabama, Georgia took some time off as a team to let players focus on final exams and prepare their bodies for the CFP. 

    That time off was monumental for Pickens, and he is beginning to receive starting reps in practice, according to sources. No one knows just how many snaps he will be able to handle on New Year's Eve against Michigan, but things are progressing well for the star-wideout.

    Pickens is entering the biggest two-game stretch of his career. His attempt to return to full action bolsters his personal evaluation for NFL scouts, but he remains on the outside of the first-round conversation as of right now.

    Several college receivers saw productive campaigns during the 2021 season that helped them leapfrog Pickens. Coming into the season, he appeared to be a first-round lock, but at the moment, his injury has caused him to slip outside of the top-50 in most mock drafts.

    Pickens is one of the most complete receivers in the sport if he is back to full health. He has played two bowl games to date, and here are his totals in those contests.

    Freshman season vs. Baylor: 12 catches, 175 yards, 1 touchdown

    Sophomore season vs. Cincinnati: 7 catches, 135 yards, 1 touchdown

    That production would not only help his draft stock but bolster this Georgia passing attack. His mere presence forces defenses to alter coverages in the backend, but the Georgia passing offense becomes incredibly difficult to stop once he starts producing.

    If he can lead Georgia to a national title while looking like his former self, there is a chance he can creep back into the first-round conversation. Nothing is out of the question yet, but we do know one thing: Pickens is in for a big bowl season.

