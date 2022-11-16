Skip to main content

CFP Rankings Released: Georgia Remains on Top, Outsiders Include Tennessee

The latest CFP rankings have been released by the College Football Playoff Committee and as expected, the Georgia Bulldogs remain on top of the polls.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings have been released by the College Football Playoff Committee and as expected, the Georgia Bulldogs remain on top of the polls. 

The Georgia Bulldogs have already clinched the SEC East and will be facing off against the LSU Tigers and are already listed as a 16.0-point favorite in that football game. Prior to that, Georgia will take on the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before heading to Atlanta. 

As for the rest of the potential playoff contenders, there are still plenty of questions residing around college football. So, how did the rest of things shake out in the college football rankings? 

CFP Rankings 

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan 
  4. TCU 
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7.  USC
  8.  Alabama
  9.  Clemson
  10.  Utah
  11.  Penn State
  12.  Oregon
  13.   North Carolina
  14.  Ole Miss
  15.  Kansas State
  16.  UCLA 
  17.  Washington 
  18.  Notre Dame
  19.  Florida State
  20.  UCF
  21.  Tulane
  22.  Oklahoma State
  23.  Oregon State
  24.  NC State
  25.  Cincinnati 

Last week’s CFP Top-10

  1. Georgia (10-0) - W @ Mississippi State 45-19
  2. Ohio State (10-0) - W vs Indiana 56-14
  3. Michigan (10-0) - W vs Nebraska 34-3
  4. TCU (10-0) - W @ #18 Texas 17-10
  5. Tennessee (9-1) - W vs Missouri 66-24
  6. Oregon (8-2) - L vs #25 Washington 37-34
  7. LSU (8-2) - W @ Arkansas 13-10
  8. USC (9-1) - W @ Colorado 55-17
  9. Alabama (8-2) - W @ #11 Ole Miss 30-24
  10. Clemson (9-1) - W vs Louisville 31-16

The only potential controversy entering this week was set to come from where the committee decided to slot Clemson and USC. Both schools sit at 9-1 with a road loss and no signature wins. They also represent their conference’s only legitimate shots at making the playoffs. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tennessee remains the football team waiting around for others like TCU and Michigan to lose. And with Michigan and Ohio State set to face off, and TCU having a Big12 Championship game remaining, they will still be tested. 

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

20221029_AJW_FB_FLA_1333-X2
News

Updated Heisman Odds: Stetson Still Outside Looking In

By Christian Kirby II
LSUvsUGA0156
Football

Georgia Opens as Heavy Favorite Over LSU

By Jonathan Williams
220115_mlm_fb_nattycelebration_3623-X4
News

College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions

By Christian Goeckel
0D5A2CDE-BA5A-4EDE-AAF0-C0C10509BBEB
Recruiting

Analyzing UGAs Recent Offers on the Recruiting Trail

By Connor Jackson
20221029_AJW_FB_FLA_2035-X2
News

STOCK UP: Which Dawgs Are Climbing Draft Boards?

By Brooks Austin
20221112_RRD_UGAAA_03983
Football

Stetson Bennett Closing in on Georgia History

By Jonathan Williams
20221114_AJW_MBB_MIAMI_1333-X2
News

Georgia Survives a Sloppy Second Half to Beat Miami Ohio

By Christian Kirby II
download.jfif
Recruiting

JUST IN: Georgia Loses a Commitment

By Brooks Austin