Georgia Opens as Heavy Favorite Over LSU

The Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are getting ready to face off in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 3. It will be the fifth time that the two teams have played one another for the conference title. As for this year's matchup, Georgia has opened as an early 16-point favorite over the Tigers, according to Action network.

Since Kirby Smart has taken over at Georgia, LSU has been a team that has given the Bulldogs trouble. In 2018, LSU defeated the Bulldogs in Death Valley and then went on to defeat Georgia in the 2019 SEC Championship game as well. According to Vegas though, it doesn't look like LSU will be handing Smart and his team a loss for the third time in a row.

LSU has surprised a lot of people this season. It is the program's first year under new head coach Brian Kelly who made the switch from Notre Dame this past offseason. The Tiger's season got off to a rocky start after losing to Florida State off of a blocked PAT. Ever since opening weekend though, LSU has done nothing but win ball games. The only other team they ended up dropping a game to was Tennessee.

Georgia on the other hand has been rolling since the very beginning. The Bulldogs came out of the gate swinging by stomping Oregon and they haven't looked back since. Outside of a come-from-behind win against Missouri, Smart and his team have been on cruise control this season. Even in their biggest game of the season against Tennessee, the Bulldogs maintained control from the very beginning and looked dominant against an opponent that was seen as the No. 1 team in the nation at the time.

This will be Georgia's fifth time competing for an SEC title in just seven seasons under Smart. They may be 1-3 in those games but that still doesn't take away from how controlling the Bulldogs have been in the eastern division.

The SEC Championship game will be broadcasted by CBS at 4 PM ET and played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Bulldogs have been announced as the home team and will wear their traditional red home jerseys.

