CFP Rankings: Ohio State, Tennessee, and Alabama Find Out Their Potential Fate

The latest CFP Rankings have been released and we have them. Where did the Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Ohio State Buckeyes reside?

The University of Georgia is set to play in the SEC Championship game for the fourth time under head coach Kirby Smart, looking to win its second conference title under Smart.

The Bulldogs are currently 17.5-point favorites over SEC West champion LSU Tigers. The Tigers are fresh off a shocking loss at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies, who entered the contest with as many conference wins as Vanderbilt.

Georgia is the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country and along with Michigan, seem to be the only seemingly guarantees into the college football playoff as we sit here prior to championship weekend. 

Last week's top-6 in CFP Rankings

  1. Georgia 
  2. Ohio State *Loss to Michigan 
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU 
  5. LSU *Loss to TAMU
  6. USC 

The question heading into Tuesday's highly anticipated rankings did not revolve around the top4, most felt as if those were simple. It was how the committee would rank Ohio State, Tennessee, and Alabama. 

*This Article will be updated live with the CFP Rankings Show, continue to refresh the article to see the latest update. 

Latest CFP Rankings 

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU 
  4. USC
  5.  Ohio State
  6.  Alabama
  7.  Tennessee
  8.  Penn State
  9.  Clemson
  10.  Kansas State
  11.  Utah
  12.  Washington
  13.  Florida State
  14.  LSU
  15.  Oregon State
  16.  Oregon
  17.  UCLA
  18.  Tulane
  19.  South Carolina
  20.  Texas
  21.  Notre Dame
  22.  UCF
  23.  North Carolina
  24.  Miss STate
  25. NC State

