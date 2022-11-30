CFP Rankings: Ohio State, Tennessee, and Alabama Find Out Their Potential Fate

The University of Georgia is set to play in the SEC Championship game for the fourth time under head coach Kirby Smart, looking to win its second conference title under Smart.

The Bulldogs are currently 17.5-point favorites over SEC West champion LSU Tigers. The Tigers are fresh off a shocking loss at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies, who entered the contest with as many conference wins as Vanderbilt.

Georgia is the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country and along with Michigan, seem to be the only seemingly guarantees into the college football playoff as we sit here prior to championship weekend.

Last week's top-6 in CFP Rankings

Georgia Ohio State *Loss to Michigan Michigan TCU LSU *Loss to TAMU USC

The question heading into Tuesday's highly anticipated rankings did not revolve around the top4, most felt as if those were simple. It was how the committee would rank Ohio State, Tennessee, and Alabama.

Latest CFP Rankings

Georgia Michigan TCU USC Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Penn State Clemson Kansas State Utah Washington Florida State LSU Oregon State Oregon UCLA Tulane South Carolina Texas Notre Dame UCF North Carolina Miss STate NC State

