Report Card: Georgia's Defense Shows Some Cracks

Saturday’s 37-14 win over Georgia Tech wasn’t Georgia’s most imposing defensive performance of the season, but we did get to see some flashes from some new faces.

Check out the grades from Georgia’s defense against Georgia Tech

Defensive Line - A-

Georgia’s defensive line struggled at times on Saturday to get pressure, but as the game wore on they were able to eventually wear down Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were only able to pick up 40 yards on the ground, averaging just 1.4 yards per carry. Mykel Williams continued to emerge, and fellow freshman Bear Alexander registered a sack from his nose tackle position.

Linebackers - B-

Communication was not great in coverage for Georgia’s backers on Saturday. Twice Georgia Tech had receivers running wide open over the middle off of play-action fakes, only to have good passes dropped. Had those been hauled in, you could’ve been looking at a much closer game. Jamon Dumas-Johnson was solid in the run game, and Smael Mondon continues to look faster and faster in space. Georgia remains incredibly deep at linebacker Trezman Marshall, Jalon Walker, and Rian Davis all seeing action on Saturday.

Secondary - C+

Georgia Tech knew they weren’t going to be able to handle Georgia on the ground, so they came out taking shots at the secondary. The Bulldogs gave up 4 passes of over 20 yards. For reference, Tennessee’s longest completion at Georgia was 18 yards. Kelee Ringo and Javon Bullard were both hit for long completions. The secondary also had many uncharacteristic busts. Georgia Tech’s first touchdown came when Kamari Lassiter lost containment and Taisun Phommachanh was able to scoot around the corner for the score. Their second came on a running-back pass. David Daniel-Sisavanh, playing safety, had his eyes in the backfield and allowed a receiver to slip behind him for the wide-open score.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN