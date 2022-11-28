When it became official that Georgia would go up against LSU in the SEC Championship game this year, the Bulldogs opened up as a heavy point favorite over the Tigers. While that still remains true, there has been some movement in the point spread for this game.

Prior to yesterday's games, Georgia was sitting as a 15-point favorite for the SEC Championship game. LSU then dropped their third game this season against Texas A&M who has struggled this year and now Georgia has been kicked back up to a 17.5-point favorite, according to sportbettingdime.

Georgia managed to trot through their regular season unscathed which has them in a premier position to have a college football playoff spot locked up ahead of this weekend's game. LSU had an outsider's chance of sneaking into one of the final four spots but after their loss to the Aggies, those chances are pretty much non-existent now, even if they were to take down Georgia on Saturday.

This will be Georgia's fifth time competing for an SEC title in just seven seasons under Smart. They may be 1-3 in those games but that still doesn't take away from how controlling the Bulldogs have been in the eastern division.

Since Kirby Smart has taken over at Georgia, LSU has been a team that has given the Bulldogs trouble. In 2018, LSU defeated the Bulldogs in Death Valley and then went on to defeat Georgia in the 2019 SEC Championship game as well. According to the current betting line though, it doesn't look like LSU will be handing Smart and his team a loss for the third time in a row.

The SEC Championship game will be broadcasted by CBS at 4 PM ET and played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Bulldogs have been announced as the home team and will wear their traditional red jerseys.

