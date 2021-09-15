CJ Madden Pushes Up Commitment, What You Need to Know

Outside linebacker CJ Madden announced that he will now be committing on Thursday at noon.

Outside linebacker CJ Madden has pushed up his commitment date, and he will now be announcing his college decision on Thursday at noon.

Madden originally planned to commit on Saturday. His top five schools are Georgia, Ole Miss, Colorado, Tennessee, and Oregon.

Georgia got into his recruitment over the summer when he could work out for them in person. Madden had an impressive camp, and Georgia offered him shortly after.

He was initially committed to Colorado but backed off his pledge when a slew of Power-5 offers came in over the summer. Madden attended Georgia's opener against Clemson and saw Ole Miss take on Louisville in their season opener.

The talented linebacker was scheduled to take an official visit to Tennessee over the weekend, but he announced that he would not be making the trip.

Madden stands 6-4, weighs 240 lbs., and runs a verified 4.88-second forty-yard dash. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is the lead man in his recruitment, and the two have met in person to discuss Madden's potential role in the defense.

He is a high school teammate with several other Georgia targets, defensive tackle Christen Miller and 2023 cornerback Kayin Lee. They play for Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia, one of the top schools in 3AAA.

Bulldog fans should feel good about their chances here. Madden may need some refinement, but he will eventually become a productive college player wherever he ends up. He was not highly recruiting entering the summer, mainly because coaching staffs weren't allowed to see him in person due to the coronavirus pandemic. That has obviously changed, and Madden will make a school very happy on Thursday.

