Georgia and Clemson Expecting Sellout Crowd for Season Opener

Clemson and Georgia Confident in Full Capacity Crowd

Clemson and Georgia are set to square off in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 4th and both programs are preparing for a sell out crowd.
September 4th, 2021 was set to be the 2021 home opener for the Georgia Bulldogs against San Jose State. A buyout north of $1.5M dollars delivered to San Jose State later, and the Bulldogs are now set to take on the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte, North Carolina as the first of two neutral site games between the two perrenial powerhouses is set to take place. 

That season opener in Charlotte is expected to be one of the most highly anticipated games of the season, and they are expecting a packed house for the first time since the 2019 season. 

That's right, according to reports both universities are preparing for a sold-out crowd in Charlotte, and if they can't make it happen there, they will move to Atlanta as a backup plan. 

As of right now, on September 4th in Charlotte, North Carolina the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Clemson Tigers in front of a maximum capacity crowd. 

Welcome back to normal life in college football. 

