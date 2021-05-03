Georgia is a Burgeoning Defensive Back Factory

Georgia football had four defensive backs selected in this year's NFL Draft. Looking at the roster and recruiting class, that might become the norm in Athens.

While several programs squabble over the "defensive back U" moniker, Georgia football is building a reputation that may soon put them all to shame.

The Bulldogs had a very proud showing in the 2021 NFL Draft, especially from the defensive backfield. Eric Stokes became the second Georgia cornerback to earn a first-round selection in the last three years. Tyson Campbell didn't wait long at all to hear his name called on day two. He left the board as the 33rd overall pick (first pick of the second round.)

Richard LeCounte III would have likely joined Stokes and Campbell in the early rounds if not for the injury he suffered in an automobile accident. The fact he was drafted at all after that situation shows how great of a player he was for Georgia, and how highly scouts think of his game tape.

Just sneaking into the draft was Mark Webb, a former wide receiver. Webb transitioned to defense as a sophomore in 2018 and he started 12 games across his junior and senior campaigns. He was even a co-winner of the team's Charlie Trippi Award for versatility.

D.J. Daniel surprisingly wasn't taken in the draft, but he did sign with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent soon after the event. In total, five Georgia defensive backs entered the NFL over the weekend, more than any other school this year.

Despite Daniel going undrafted, this Georgia defensive back class tied the 2004 Miami Hurricanes with the most defensive backs drafted in one class.

Georgia DBs in the drafts

2021: Eric Stokes – 27th overall

2021: Tyson Campbell – 33rd overall

2021: Richard LeCounte III – 169th overall

2021: Mark Webb – 241 overall

2019: Deandre Baker – 30th overall

Georgia never fails to sign elite defensive backs. LeCounte and Campbell were five-star prospects in their respective recruiting classes, and Webb was one of the best receivers in the 2017 class. The recruiting success has clearly translated into NFL Draft success and there's no reason to believe that will change, especially when you look at the current roster.

Current and possible NFL Draft prospects

2022: Lewis Cine

2022: Tykee Smith

2022: Christopher Smith

2022: Ameer Speed

2022: Latavious Brini

2023: Kelee Ringo

2024: Jalen Kimber

That list is a who's who of Georgia's previous recruiting classes. Cine and Ringo are the headliners. Cine was a consensus top-100 player in the 2019 class, while every site had Ringo in their top-10 in 2020. Christopher Smith and Kimber weren't exactly negligible prospects. Smith was a four-star across the board in 2018, and Kimber was ranked as high as No. 84 (ESPN) and no lower than No. 210 (Rivals) in the 2020 class.

Last month, Georgia's success recruiting defensive backs stretched to the transfer portal when Tykee Smith committed to Georgia. The former West Virginia Mountaineer was an All-American last season. Every school was after him when he entered the portal.

Don't expect any of them to go undrafted, and don't be surprised if Brini and Smith join them. These two weren't top-100 prospects, but neither was Eric Stokes or DeAndre Baker. Georgia's player development record speaks for itself and both guys are competing for starting jobs.

Georgia is still going strong at recruiting defensive backs. The Bulldogs added two more top-notch DBs in the 2021 class and already have two committed to the 2022 class:

Recent defensive back signees and commits

2021: Nyland Green

2021: David Daniel

2022: Malaki Starks (athlete prospect, but most likely a DB)

2022: Marquis Groves-Killebrew

It's way too early to tell how each of these guys will perform in college. But again, Georgia's player development record speaks for itself.

