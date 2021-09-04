Everything Dabo Swinney Said on College Gameday

Clemson Football head coach Dabo Swinney was on the set of ESPN's College Gameday Saturday morning and here's everything he had to say on the program.

Clemson Football head coach Dabo Swinney was on the set of ESPN's College Gameday Saturday morning and here's everything he had to say on the program.

On having fans back:

This is what we miss was the roar of the crowd. It's what we missed. We're thankful we got to play last year but man, there's nothing like the roar of the crowd of college football and Gameday and having all you guys back having coach back. Yeah, you know, instead of sitting by his pool. This is what it's all about. It's amazing, a beautiful day, and looking forward to a great game tonight.

On how he goes about picking his captains:

Well, I'll start with the seniors. That's kind of where we start with is our senior group. They're the most invested. They're the most committed, they got the most ownership. Yeah, they've been there a long time I got a bunch, I've even got some guys been there six years, I never had to have before. And then always have a few juniors that are in that group. That's kind of our pool. So we've done that for years and years. And I picked them every week. And then and then at the end of the year, the team votes on the permanent captain.

On what he wants to see from DJ Uiagalelei

I just want to see what I've seen on our practice field. And to see him play with great confidence. He's unbelievably prepared, he's putting in work and trust the preparation and just you know, execute within the system. You don't have to try to do too much. This is one of those games where you can try and do a little too much from time to time, especially as a young player, trust the players around him and then respond, respond. It's been a long time since we've played football, and this is big boy football. This is heavyweight. This is a there's gonna be some adversity, so respond in a positive way and respond to the success too. I think both of those are very important for a young guy getting going

On having Justyn Ross back:

I mean, you know, that's like asking if, you know, I could reincarnate CJ Spiller. today. I mean, I put him back in the, in the backfield. I mean, he's just a special football player. Yeah. I mean, he just, he just makes everything better. I mean, he's just a, he's a matchup problem. He's incredibly competitive. I mean, he just, he's special as a player. So that's what he brings to the game. But then it's who he is as a person, right? It's what he brings to the locker room. Yeah, it's what do you bring is that way that he brings from a personality standpoint, and then it's what he's been through. It's the toughness is the living, breathing example or perseverance, what it looks like, you want to know, look, for all these young people that watch him and watch him for the last 19 months on this journey. He's just a living, breathing example of a man, my ankle hurts a little bit. I don't need to worry about that. And also in appreciation of being able to play the game, because man, the game can go just like that. And he brings joy every single day that he steps on the practice field in the flex lines in the weight room running sprints. Justyn Ross has noted the joy. So he's an unbelievably talented player, but it's all the other stuff he brings from his experience, his leadership, his journey, his personality, that I think impacts our team.

You May Also Like:

Who Could Cause the Dawgs Trouble?

Three things Georgia Must do to Beat Clemson

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI