Three things Georgia Must do to Beat Clemson

Georgia is a three point underdog against the Clemson Tigers, and if they are going to win, they must do these three things.

When you're an underdog playing in a neutral site game, against a top-3 program, while also being down multiple starters due to injury, you're going to have to play a rather flawless football game in order to win.

That's the case for the No. 5 ranked Georgia Bulldogs as they head to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the No. 3 ranked Clemson Tigers.

It's a highly anticipated football game that Clemson is the odds on favorite to win. So, if Georgia is going to come away with the upset, what will they need to do?

Here are the top three things.

Survive On the Offensive Line

When you're playing a defensive front seven like the one Clemson will be throwing on the field on Saturday night, you don't have to dominate to win the game.

You just have to survive.

So, what does surviving look like? Well, if Georgia can avoid sacks on critical downs, that's a sign of success. Additionally, JT Daniels has proven the ability to make one defender miss inside the pocket with his pocket mobility. However, multiple defenders then become a problem because he's not likely to escape the pocket. Georgia will also need its wide receivers to get open quickly early in this ball game in order to get the ball out of JT Daniels.

Defensive Line Dominates

If Georgia holds Clemson's offense to a reasonable score on Saturday night, it's because their over-powering defensive line took this game over. And they certainly have the talent and size mismatch to do exactly that. UGA's interior defensive line has a significant matchup advantage against a Clemson offensive line that is retooling and undersized. Whereas Georgia's edge rushers can likely capitalize on one on one opportunities that they will be afforded thanks to the attention that will be paid to the likes of Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Jalen Carter.

Win the Turnover Margin

This is no hidden secret in the football world. You take the ball away from your opponent while holding onto it yourself, odds are you are going to win that football game. JT Daniels has to avoid putting the ball at risk. Though he only threw two interceptions in his four starts a year ago, he made some questionable decisions that would have likely led to a turnover against a program and defense like Clemson.

On the flip side, they've got to figure out a way to force Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei into mistakes. He was rather careful with the ball a year ago, but a complex defense from Georgia and pressure in his face could change those things.

