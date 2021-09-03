Players to Watch: Who Could Cause the Dawgs Trouble?

Talent for talent, Georgia and Clemson seem evenly matched but these Tigers are ones to watch.

Going into a matchup versus a Top-5 opponent that has a perennial place hold on a college football playoff spot like Clemson does, you should expect to have players that you’re concerned about on the opposition’s roster.

Clemson has recruited and developed at such a high rate over the last several years that it’s led to a roster that has multiple weapons and potential threats to Georgia’s chances of success on Saturday night.

Though of all the talent on the roster, if the following three players are having great success on Saturday, it’s bad news for Georgia.

Justyn Ross

Ross is one of the only remaining X-factors from Clemson's 2018 National Championship winning team. Saturday will be Ross's first football game since the end of the 2019 season when LSU defeated the Clemson Tigers in the National Championship.

Ross missed all of 2020 with a non-football-related spinal injury. His return to the Tigers gives DJ Uiagalelei a star playmaker back on offense and likely his number one option in year one of Uiagalelei at the helm of the Clemson offense.

Despite not playing football in over a year, what makes the junior so dangerous is the expectation for Ross to play more out of the slot, potentially creating more mismatches and opportunities for Uiagalelei to get the ball to his playmaker quicker.

Myles Murphy

Myles Murphy is one of a host of defensive linemen that will cause Georgia trouble upfront. Murphy is a sophomore defensive end out of Marietta, Georgia, who earned the honors of ACC Newcomer of the Year in 2020.

Murphy started in six games a season ago where he would record 51 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, four sacks, and three forced fumbles. According to his player bio, he is the first freshman to force three fumbles under Dabo Swinney.

Bryan Bresee

Breese is the other half of Clemson's up-and-coming linemen, who showed promise as a freshman after being proclaimed the number one overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. The 2020 freshman All-American started in ten games, finishing with 33 tackles, 6.5 for a loss, and four sacks.

Bresee's athletic ability at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds allowed Brent Venables to shift him around the defensive line. Bresee was much more than your typical defensive tackle, seeing time as a defensive end as well as a true freshman.

Murphy and Bresee both present Georgia with challenges as the Dawgs will likely look to the ground game to help out a banged-up receiving core.

