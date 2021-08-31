Clemson Official Week One Depth Chart

Clemson released their official week one depth chart for their matchup with Georgia.

Clemson released its official depth chart for the top-5 matchup with Georgia this Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, it should be noted that Georgia has yet to issue its depth chart for this week and will likely do so as late as game day.

Nothing shocking offensively for the Tigers as they head into the weekend, sophomore DJ Uiagalelei will take over the offense at quarterback from Trevor Lawrence, the 2021 NFL Draft number one draft pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The losses of Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne from a year ago bring questions about how the Tigers rebound from those losses. Saturday, the Tigers will break in an offensive line that will replace three starters from a unit that underperformed in 2020.

At the skill positions, Lyn-J Dixon, the junior running back, is listed as the top back on the depth, with Kobe Pace and true freshman Will Shipley rounding it out. Despite losing receivers Cornell Powell and Amari Rodgers, Clemson gets back Justyn Ross, who previously missed all of 2020 with a non-football related spinal injury. Ross is one of four starting receivers that are at least 6-foot-3.

LOOK: Clemson Depth Chart

The questions with Clemson mainly lie on offense; on the flip, the defense returns nine starters from a year ago and boasts a very highly rated defensive line, including formerly highly touted prospects Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee, Xavier Thomas, and KJ Henry.

The Clemson front combines with two linebackers from Georgia, James Skalski and Baylon Spector. However, the former Peach State product line does not end there; we will likely see Barrett Carter, the Clemson outside linebacker out of Suwanee, Georgia. Georgia heavily recruited the five-star backer in 2020.

Similarities can be drawn in Clemson and Georgia's mass amounts of talent in the front seven, but what could make the difference in this game is the Clemson secondary.

This summer, Georgia certainly got a big win in landing former Tiger Derion Kendrick from the transfer portal, but the Tigers are still loaded on the back end. Fred Davis III and Malcolm Greene, both sophomores, are the youngest listed starters at defensive back.

Clemson's experienced defense will make an intriguing matchup with Georgia's offense that took off at the end of the 2020 season with JT Daniels at quarterback.

