REPORT: Scott Cochran Back with Georgia

Former special teams coordinator Scott Cochran is back with the Georgia Football program after a leave of absence due to personal issues according to reports. First reported by on3.com.

There have been no further details to come about in the story so far in terms of what his role will be and what he will be doing but the good news is that he appears to be back on campus and back with the program.

Smart issued a statement on August 8th, prior to the start of the season when news broke that Cochran was no longer with the team.

“Coach Cochran is currently dealing with health issues and is taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being. We fully support him as he takes this time to focus on his well-being.”

Before joining the staff in Athens with his longtime coaching friend Kirby Smart, Cochran spent 13 seasons with the Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as the strength and conditioning coach under the legendary head coach Nick Saban.

Cochran spent almost a decade at Alabama working with then defensive coordinator Kirby Smart before Smart would leave the Tide for the head coaching job in Athens following the 2015 season. It was believed that Smart targeted Cochran to join his original staff in Athens, but Cochran stuck with the Tide before departing years later for the Dawgs.

Cochran oversaw the rise of Georgia punter Jake Camarda, who became the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2020. The Georgia special teams unit showed tremendous promise in year one under Cochran.

