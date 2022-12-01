College Football Playoff Expansion to Debut in 2024

The rumblings about a 12-team playoff expansion have been a hot topic in college football for quite some time and now the expansion has become official. The college football playoff announced that the 12-team expansion will make its debut during the 2024-25 season.

According to the college football playoff, the 2024 quarterfinals will take place in the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, while the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl will host the Playoff Semifinals. The opposite will occur during the next season. So for instance, the Cotton Bowl would host a quarterfinal game in 2025.

It was also announced that the national championship games will be played on January 20, 2025, in Atlanta, and January 19, 2026, in Miami.

Bill Hancock, the executive director of the college football playoff, provided a statement in regard to the expansion:

"We're delighted to be moving forward. When the board expanded the playoff beginning in 2026 and asked the CFP Management Committee to examine the feasibility of starting the new format earlier, the Management Committee went right to work. More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes. We appreciate the leaders of the six bowl games and the two future national championship game host cities for their cooperation. Everyone realized that this change is in the best interest of college football and pulled together to make it happen."

There have been mixed emotions about the topic with playoff expansion on the horizon. Some argue that adding more teams into the mix will provide more parity to the sport and that "there is no such thing as more college football being a bad thing." Others would make the case that expanding to 12 teams would dilute the sport and eliminate the biggest factor as to what makes college football so great.

In its current format. Every single weekend matters. One slip-up during the regular season could mean the end of your team's chances of making the playoff. Now, as the playoffs head into a new direction, teams will be provided a bit more leeway.

More teams making the playoff also means more games being played for the teams that make the final cut which will make it interesting to see if the number of regular seasons games played will dwindle down.

The original introduction of the college football playoff was a massive change across the college football landscape, and now things are really about to ramp up as the expansion inches closer.

