College Football World Stands With Georgia in Following Tragedy

College football is a sport that is no stranger to animosity between its patrons. Vandalism, physical altercations, and even the foulest of trash talk has been a staple of the beloved sport since it was first played over hundreds of years ago.

But today the petty jabs, memes, and mockery all were silent as the tragic loss of two individuals at the University of Georgia shook the College Football world to its core. Offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were both tragically killed in a car accident early Sunday morning just hours after celebrating the team’s 2nd straight National Title.

Georgia Bulldogs players, coaches and fans mourned the loss of the 2 young adults on social media and even shared personal anecdotes about the interactions they had with LeCroy and Willock. Both were described as induvials who were always smiling and brought a positive vibe wherever they went. Students at the University of Georgia have started a small shrine of flowers, handwritten letters, and even memorabilia just outside the gates of Sanford in their honor.

While effected by the tragedy the most, the Bulldog nation was far from alone in its grieving. As news spread throughout the rest of the nation, numerous programs, coaches, and personalities began sending their prayers and condolences to those effected by the tragedy via twitter and other forms of social media. So much so that nearly every power 5 program has reached out to the Georgia Bulldog program in some way or another.

While a dark cloud currently hangs over Athens, Georgia and today’s tragedy will certainly have a lasting effect on the Bulldog family for quite some time. The kindness and humanity shown from the rest of the rest of the College Football world serves as a positive reminder that humanity is far more important than sports.

“All the darkness in the world cannot extinguish the light of a single candle.”

— St. Francis of Assisi

