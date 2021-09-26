College GameDay is Coming To Athens

College Gameday will be on hand in Athens for Georgia versus Arkansas.

On Sunday, it was announced that the College GameDay crew will be coming to Athens on Saturday.

The Bulldogs play host to the Arkansas Razorbacks, led by head coach Sam Pittman, previously the offensive line coach at Georgia, before taking the job in Fayetteville.

This is not your standard Arkansas team; they are coming off a statement win over No. 7 Texas A&M, 20-10, giving them a shot to be a top-10 program and will be the biggest test for Georgia in their remaining regular-season schedule.

After beating Vanderbilt 62-0, Kirby Smart emphasized that the team cannot rest on their laurels. There is still a lot of football left, and to make the College Football Playoff, they still have to beat several quality football teams.

Georgia was on College GameDay earlier this season during their week one win over the Clemson Tigers. Since the early loss, the Tigers have come into some recent struggles. Last Saturday, they won a tight game against Georgia Tech at home and recently lost against NC State in double overtime.

On the other hand, Arkansas is currently 4-0, playing disciplined football and getting out to their best start since 2004, with notable wins against Texas and Texas A&M.

Georgia still has to answer several questions to accomplish its goals this season, and Arkansas is a great opportunity to answer those. Quality opponents help you find solutions, and this Razorbacks team is one of the better team

