September 18, 2021
College Gameday Praises Stetson Bennett

College Gameday made it a point Saturday morning to give Stetson Bennett some praise, particularly the former Georgia legend David Pollack:
Author:
Publish date:

As the Georgia Bulldogs get set to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks inside of Sanford Stadium at 7:00 PM EST, there are still questions about who will be playing quarterback for the Bulldogs.

JT Daniels is the clear-cut starter when healthy, the only problem is he has been dealing with an oblique injury for the better part of three weeks now. 

Stetson Bennett stepped into the roll as the starting quarterback a week ago and all he did was tie a Georgia Football record with five touchdown passes in the contest. 

So, who will the starting quarterback be? Well, College Gameday made it a point Saturday morning to give Stetson Bennett some praise, particularly the former Georgia legend David Pollack: 

"Did anyone else in the country lead Alabama at the half last year? Even if JT Daniels is healthy, I'm still going to give this kid some reps man. He's proven that he can make plays. He's got a chip on his shoulder and he's earned an opportunity." 

He went on to say that even in the Florida game, a contest in which the Bulldogs lost a year ago 44 to 28, Pollack noted that Bennett was making plays prior to getting hurt. 

Injury Report Heading into Week Three

Georgia Bulldogs Week Two Progress Report: Offense

