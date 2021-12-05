BREAKING: Georgia Makes CFP, Opponent is Set

The College Football Playoffs are set, Georgia is in and know who they must beat to have a chance of playing for a championship.

Thirteen weeks' worth of sample size, conference champions having been crowned and the playoff picture has been finalized.

The top four teams include three power-five programs — Alabama, Michigan, and Georgia — and a group of five program. In its short seven-year history, Cincinnati became the first non-power five team to make the College Football Playoff.

The Bearcats finished the season 13-0, representing the American Athletic Conference as their conference champion and its playoff team. Cincinnati is just a year removed from losing to Georgia in the Peach Bowl after leading Georgia 24-10 at one point in the game.

They clinched their spot in the playoffs after beating Houston 35-20 in the AAC title game and will face off with No. 1 Alabama in the semi-final.

Leaving No. 2 Michigan to face off with No. 3 Georgia in the second of two semi-final games. The Wolverines won their first Big-10 championship for the first time since 2004, with the win versus Iowa.

Georgia will have lots to correct following the dismantling of their offense and their formerly highly ranked defense, which even Nick Saban said was the best unit in all of College Football.

Questions of who will be Georgia's quarterback will surely resurface after a two-interception performance from starter Stetson Bennett.

1. Alabama (12-1)

2. Michigan (12-1)

3. Georgia (12-1)

4. Cincinnati (13-0)

It is yet to be determined where the bowl games will be set, but the opponents and matchups are known. UPDATE: According to Reece Davis, Alabama and Cincinnati will faceoff in Arlington, Tex in the Cotton Bowl. Leaving Michigan and Georgia playing in Miami, Florida in the Orange Bowl.

