Could Sponsor Logos be Coming to Georgia's Uniforms? It's Being Discussed.
College football leaders are reportedly meeting to discuss allowing corporate logos on fields and uniforms in college football. Will and when could it be coming to Georgia?
Few things in sports are as sacred as uniforms. Players and coaches have their time on the teams, but the uniform is eternal. That's especially true in college football, where fans and schools hold uniforms among the most treasured - and often untouchable - traditions.
At Georgia, the silver britches, red helmets, and traditional red home tops and white away tops, are as sanctified as the hedges that surround Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. You don't touch the uniforms at Georgia. There's the rare alternate jersey sighting, something that hasn't happened since 2020, but the Bulldogs are as traditional as it gets. In fact, in 2022, the team reverted to the old-fashioned block numbers, spurning the font Nike had created for the school in 2013.
Now, according to a report from Yahoo's Ross Dellenger, the NCAA's Rule Committee will meet next week to discuss corporate sponsorships for uniforms and fields. Yes, that means in the near future you could see Generic Bank's logo painted at the 25 on Dooley Field and a patch from Some Crypto Company on Georgia's uniform.
The field logo seems likely to happen. With revenue streaming to athletes beginning next year, college athletic departments will be turning over every stone to bring in more money. The uniforms may be a harder push. Those are sacred, but we've already seen leagues like the MLB cave to the almighty dollar, allowing Nike to place their logo on the the uniforms and team's to sell space to sponsors on the jerseys as well.