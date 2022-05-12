Insane stat shows just how special Jalen Carter has been in his first two seasons at Georgia.

It is crazy to think that after seeing three Georgia defensive linemen taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, one more has yet to come. What's even more insane is that many believe that the best Georgia defensive lineman is returning to Athens for his junior season.

"They could have as many as three first-round draft picks on the defensive line that we saw today, and the best one of them all (Jalen Carter) has to go back to school this year." - Daniel Jeremiah

After watching the three Georgia defensive linemen takeover the NFL Combine and Georgia's pro-day. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said he believed that rising junior defensive tackle Jalen Carter would be the best out of the four contributors in the trenches. It is high praise for Carter after going through his first two seasons sitting behind three NFL first-round draft picks.

Yet, since Jeremiah made the comment, everyone is beginning to notice just how good the former five-star recruit is. On Twitter Wednesday, Pro Football Focus's (PFF) Brent Rollins pointed out that Carter's 47 quarterback pressures and six sacks rank first on Georgia's defense over the past two seasons. Also, noting that he has two more pressures than Travon Walker, the 2022 first overall pick of the NFL Draft.

The praise from PFF doesn't stop there as Mike Renner stated he believed that "Carter was the most impactful pass rusher" on Georgia's defense last season.

With many questioning whether or not Georgia will be able to make do without the eight defenders that left last season's historic championship defense. Having Jalen Carter in the middle of the defense upfront gives much hope that he can play to his potential as a future first-round pick.

