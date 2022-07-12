Skip to main content

WATCH: Dan Jackson talks about his journey thus far at Georgia

Georgia football's Dan Jackson discusses how he went from being a walk-on to now playing valuable minutes for the Bulldogs.

When talking about some of the best stories to come out of the University of Georgia over the years, names like Stetson Bennett and Rodrigo Blankenship come to mind. Former walk-ons earning their stripes and then becoming two of the most beloved players in program history now. Another name that has recently been added to that list of former walk-ons is Dan Jackson, who last season became a major contributor for the Bulldogs on defense. 

It's not very often that walk-ons are given a chance to play meaningful minutes, especially not at schools like Georgia which recruit at such an elite level. That didn't deter Jackson away from the challenge, and Georgia football recently posted a video on Twitter in which Jackson discusses his journey in Athens thus far. 

In this short interview, Jackson pinpoints "toughness" as to what got him into the position that he is now in today. He also went on to say, "Obviously being tough is a huge part of football. You can't go out there and be soft. It varies from the workouts that we do, practices, all of it takes toughness." 

Jackson was one of many players who earned playing time during last season as the Bulldogs fell victim to a slew of injuries. As for Jackson, he would remain an important member of the Bulldog's secondary for the entirety of the season. In 15 games, Jackson racked up 37 tackles, two tackles for loss, and even started in four games as well. 

Now heading into his fourth season with the team, Jackson looks to build off of his debut season with the Bulldogs and continue to write his incredible story of transforming from a walk-on into a valuable piece for one of the most prestigious programs in the country. 

