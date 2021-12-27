Dan Lanning Hires Tosh Lupoi as Defensive Coordinator

Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Dan Lanning Hires Former Alabama Staffer as Defensive Coordinator

    Dan Lanning continues to successfully pull double duty between Georgia and Oregon as news broke that he has hired a defensive coordinator.
    Author:

    Dan Lanning is currently pulling double duty as the defensive coordinator for the University of Georgia while also beginning his tenure as the newest head football coach of the Oregon Ducks. 

    Lanning was announced as the next head coach in Eugene on December 11th, following the departure of Mario Cristobal for the same job at his alma mater, the University of Miami. Lanning would later have his introductory press conference on the 13th in Eugene, Oregon, before flying back to Athens to resume preparation for Georgia's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup versus No. 2 Michigan. 

    In his few weeks on the job, Lanning is already beginning the process of putting together his coaching staff. Over recent weeks Lanning has hired Kenny Dillingham (offensive coordinator), Matt Powledge (co-defensive coordinator), Adrien Klemm (offensive line coach), and Marshall Malchow (Football Chief of Staff). 

    News just broke Monday, hours after Lanning met with the media in the morning that according to Matt Zenitz of ON3.com, Oregon will make current Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi his defensive coordinator at Oregon following the conclusion of the Jaguars' season. 

    Lupoi and Lanning worked together in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as part of the same Alabama staff that many current college head coaches once served on, including Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin, Mario Cristobal, and Mel Tucker. Lupoi has long been rumored with a return to the college football coaching scene, especially after the firing of former Jaguars' head coach Urban Meyer. 

    After being linked with the defensive coordinating job at Florida under new head coach Billy Napier, Lanning is the one to lure Lupoi away from the National Football League and back to the college ranks.

