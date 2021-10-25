Dan Mullen says Georgia QBs Do a Good Job "Managing"

Florida head coach Dan Mullen was asked about the Georgia offense on Monday and he had some positive things to say about their ability to run the football.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen was asked about the Georgia offense on Monday and he had some positive things to say about their ability to run the football. Though when asked about the quarterbacks at Georgia he said that both JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett do a really good job "managing" the game.

I don't know. Have they named a starting quarterback? I mean, I can't, that's shocking. Yeah, it's their number one deal, right? Who their starter is is much much bigger than ours. They're the number one team so, I'm shocked that anybody's even can look at it ours situation but they have two quarterbacks that that you know manage the game very very well you know and by that, they get them into the right read, to run checks, make plays and then are able to distribute the ball down the field to playmakers really well. But I do think a lot of it starts off the run game and their ability to physically run the ball to create the matchups with the athletes on the outside. And then you know, I've seen both their quarterbacks do a great job when they do that when you give them the matchups they're going to take advantage of it.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - Questionable

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - Questionable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - Questionable

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

