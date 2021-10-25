    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Dan Mullen says Georgia QBs Do a Good Job "Managing"

    Florida head coach Dan Mullen was asked about the Georgia offense on Monday and he had some positive things to say about their ability to run the football.
    Author:

    Florida head coach Dan Mullen was asked about the Georgia offense on Monday and he had some positive things to say about their ability to run the football. Though when asked about the quarterbacks at Georgia he said that both JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett do a really good job "managing" the game. 

    I don't know. Have they named a starting quarterback? I mean, I can't, that's shocking. Yeah, it's their number one deal, right? Who their starter is is much much bigger than ours. They're the number one team so, I'm shocked that anybody's even can look at it ours situation but they have two quarterbacks that that you know manage the game very very well you know and by that, they get them into the right read, to run checks, make plays and then are able to distribute the ball down the field to playmakers really well. But I do think a lot of it starts off the run game and their ability to physically run the ball to create the matchups with the athletes on the outside. And then you know, I've seen both their quarterbacks do a great job when they do that when you give them the matchups they're going to take advantage of it.

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - Questionable
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - Questionable
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

    You May Also Like:

    Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

    ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    USATSI_16882079
    News

    Dan Mullen says Georgia QBs Do a Good Job "Managing"

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16922129
    News

    Dan Mullen Talks Georgia, Quarterback Situation

    20 minutes ago
    211009_AJW_FB_AUBURN_0355-L
    News

    Kirby Smart Updates Kendall Milton's Status

    4 hours ago
    E68AB6A6-8EAE-4943-B3DC-4878481089ED
    News

    Kirby Smart Updates JT Daniels, Talks QB Decision for the Week

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16985062
    News

    Georgia vs Florida - Both QB Rooms Up in the Air

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16922130
    News

    Mullen on the Hot Seat in Gainesville?

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_13608191
    News

    Georgia/Florida Week - Everything you need to know

    8 hours ago
    11-7-20_UGAUF_bennett 4150-L
    News

    Georgia Opens as BIG Favorite Over Florida

    Oct 24, 2021