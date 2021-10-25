Mullen on the Hot Seat in Gainesville?

    • October 25, 2021
    Dan Mullen On Hot Seat Headed Into Matchup with Georgia

    A year ago this week, Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators were happily married. This season, not so much.
    Author:

    A year ago this week, the Florida Gators were on cloud nine. They were on the verge of beating Georgia and clinching the SEC East Divisional championship. They had a historic offense, a Heisman Trophy finalist, and two first-round draft picks as weapons on the outside. Dan Mullen was widely considered one of the best coaches in the conference according to the national media. 

    Oh, how things have changed in a single year. Florida went on to lose three more games to close out the 2020 season, they are now (2-6) in their last 8 games against Power 5 football teams. 

    Dan Mullen went from being considered elite by some, to now potentially being on the hot seat. 

    It requires a bit of patience to be Dan Mullen's boss, as one might imagine. He's put together quite a list of talking points since taking the job in Gainesville. 

    • "Pack the Swamp" - After being upset on the road against Texas A&M in 2020, Dan Mullen pleaded publicly with his athletic department to "Pack the Swamp" amidst a pandemic. 
    • Probation - The Florida Gators are on NCAA probation for the first time in 30 years thanks to recruiting violations. 
    • Fined for Fight - Dan Mullen and the Gators were fined for a benches-clearing brawl against Missouri
      • Proceeds to go to the postgame press conference in a Darth Vader costume
    • Tone Deaf - Comments following 55-20 loss to Oklahoma "Our last game of 2020 was a month ago" 
    • Tone Deaf, Pt. 2 - When asked if he was out-coached in a 20 to 13 loss against Kentucky - "We outrushed them. We out-passed them. We out-total-gained them. The time of possession. We were better on third downs.”

    It's been one thing after the other since taking over as head coach of the Florida Gators, not to mention all of the flirting around with the NFL this offseason as well. 

