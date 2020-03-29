BulldogMaven
D'Andre Swift NFL Draft Profile

Adia Randall

With the recent free agency signings, trades, and player releases in the NFL, football fans have finally had interesting sports news to talk about. These moves have only created even more excitement and anticipation for the NFL Draft.

D’Andre Swift is a Georgia football fan favorite with high expectations for his draft slot and NFL career. Despite the fact that the last time fans saw him he was not exactly 100 percent.

The Georgia back was dealing with a shoulder injury that limited his touches and playing time toward the end of the season. With the end of the season not going his way, he still managed to rush for a career-high 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns.

Swift's success at Georgia may ring a bell to many NFL scouts and general managers who have had a few impressive Georgia running backs in recent history at the top of their draft class. In the last ten NFL Drafts, Georgia has sent four backs — Moreno, Gurley, Chubb, and Michel — all Georgia running backs, all Top-35 picks in the NFL Draft in the last 10 draft.  

D'Andre Swift is setting up to be the next in line. Swift is projected to go very early in the draft and has even been discussed as the first running back picked in next month's draft. With there only being a couple of teams that are in desperate need of a back and a lack of available backs, Swift is at the top of most lists.

Before the combine, the draft analysts had Swift going in the first round in spots 18 or 26 to the Miami Dolphins. At the combine in Indianapolis, he ran a 4.48 in the 40 yard-dash which was faster than the two NFL running backs he played behind at Georgia, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.

USATSI_14112334
RB, D'Andre Swift

Also at the combine, Swift jumped 35.5” in the vertical jump and 121 inches in the broad jump. He was out jumped in both jumps by Jonathan Taylor, who is one of the only running backs in the draft class that is thought to possibly get picked before Swift. 

Both Taylor and Swift are now thought to go either late first-round or early second round. In more recent mock drafts, the Georgia running back’s destination to Miami is the same, but now in the second round as the 39th pick. 

The Dolphins seem like the most realistic spot for Swift because the team is in need of a new and fresh offense. They also have three first-round picks as well as two second-round selections which give them ample opportunities to get the Philadelphia native.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs are a couple of the other teams that Swift has been slotted to potentially land.

Teams like D'Andre Swift's ability to become a three-down back at the next level. During his three year career at Georgia, he displayed the ability to be a threat out of the backfield, pass protect, and occupy the lion's share of the carries. 

Current Mock Draft Selections:

  • Sports Illustrated: 18th Overall (Miami Dolphins)
  • Bleacher Report: 26th Overall (Miami Dolphins) 
  • Mel Kiper: Outside the Top 32 
  • Daniel Jeremiah: 28th Overall (Baltimore Ravens)
  • Bucky Brooks: 26th Overall (Miami Dolphins)

It seems many people agree the Georgia running back could be in a Miami Dolphins jersey next year. Surprisingly, Daniel Jeremiah believes Swift will be selected by the Baltimore Ravens. Jeremiah, who is a former college scout for the Ravens, could be giving fans a whole new team to think about on Draft Day. 

