2020 NFL Mock Draft: Fantasy Football Implications

Less than one month away from the 2020 NFL Draft, Corey Parson examines where each player will land in the first round. Plus, he takes a look at the potential impact each skill player will have on the fantasy football landscape.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Ohio's native son is a no brainer to return home and take over as the Bengals' franchise quarterback. Burrow is coming off a legendary college season where he won the Heisman Trophy and the National Championship.

Fantasy Fit: Burrow should pump excitement back int the Bengals' offense. A.J. Green and Tylor Boyd should be value picks on draft day. Burrow also has the ability to gain yards by running with the football.

2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Chase Young is the pound-for-pound best prospect in this draft. Young can make an offense abandon their game plan. He is very athletic and very smart. He closes on quarterbacks exceptionally well and cannot be guarded one on one.

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The Lions have been retooling their defense this offseason. This could be a spot for them to take a quarterback, but after the trade of Darius Slay, the Lions need to select Jeff Okudah. Okudah is in a tier by himself when it comes to cornerbacks in this draft class. He is great in press and mirror coverage. He stays attached to the hip of the receiver and is also a great run defender.

4. New York Giants: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Tristan Wirfs is the best offensive tackle in this draft class and should be a lock to the Giants, who have been trying to figure out their offensive line for a couple of years. Wirfs is an athletic tackle who moves well enough to make an impact in the running game as well as the play-action passing game.

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

This is where things will get interesting. Tagovailoa has been projected to go at the top of this draft class for a couple of years now, but a devastating hip injury has left some in doubt. Couple that with the fact that due to the coronavirus, no one can really see if he is truly healthy. Tagovailoa has been seen on video practicing football movements, but team doctors have not been able to examine him. He got better every season that he was in Alabama.

Fantasy Fit: Even if Tagovailoa is healthy and ready to go for Week 1, the Dolphins don't have enough weapons on offense to make him a weekly starter in 12-team leagues.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Now that Philip Rivers has moved along to the Colts, the Chargers will be looking for a future franchise quarterback in the draft. Tyrod Taylor will likely enter camp as the starter but there could be a serious quarterback competition. Herbert has big-time arm strength and velocity. He has the ability to make plays with his legs as well. However, Herbert still has difficulties dealing with pressure.

Fantasy Fit: Tyrod Taylor would really have to struggle for Herbert to play this upcoming season. Taylor throwing short passes to Austin Ekeler will be a big thing this season.

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Simmons' elite athleticism allows him to play all over the field. He is a unique weapon. He has great range in pass coverage and is very good at stuffing and chasing down running backs. Simmons is a solid piece to build a defense around.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Mekhi Becton is a 6-foot-7, 369-pound swing tackle. He is a big guy but he moves very well. Becton has great hand usage and technique, and his brute strength makes him tough to deal with on the line. Becton will have to control his weight as he gets older.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

At 6-foot-4 and 318 pounds, Brown is very tough to move off the line. He fills gaps very well. His awareness allows him to easily find the football and make a play. Brown was a three-year starter at Auburn who made two All-SEC teams.

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrik Wills, OT, Alabama

It doesn't matter how many big-name weapons you have on offense; if you can't protect the quarterback, you won't be able to move the ball. Willis is a powerful right tackle who owns his position. He explodes into defenders and then gets to the next level. He is good in pass protection as well as run blocking.

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

The Jets need to get some help for Sam Darnold. Jerry Jeudy is the top receiver in this year's draft class. He jumps off the screen when one watches him play. Jeudy is an elusive playmaker who runs consistent routes and gains big yards after the catch. He has great hands so he can be trusted in big spots.

Fantasy Fit: Jeudy will give the Jets a true WR1. He can have a fairly significant fantasy impact this season and should be owned in 12-team leagues. Jeudy would end up being the most targeted receiver on the Jets by the end of the season.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

In most classes, Lamb would easily be the top receiver on the board. Lamb is a pro-ready prospect and he is great at getting yards after the catch. He is always looking for the end zone. Lamb doesn't mind blocking and he can help you on special teams as well.

Fantasy Fit: Even with the Raiders signing Marcus Mariota, Derek Carr should still be the Week 1 starter. Lamb will join a team of young playmakers like Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs. Lamb will be fantasy relevant in year one and he should put up WR3 numbers.

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Niners can go a number of different ways with the draft pick that they acquired from the Colts in the DeForest Buckner trade. Javon Kinlaw gets off the ball and into the backfield very quickly. He has the ability to create an inside pass rush. Kinlaw will have to get better at taking on double teams.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

When you bring in a 43-year-old legendary quarterback on a one-shot deal to win it all, you have to protect him. Thomas is very quick with his feet and his hands. He is excellent in pass protection and he gets out in space well. His run blocking needs some improvement.

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The Broncos will have to get more playmakers on offense if they plan on getting out of mediocrity. Ruggs is a burner who can pop the top off the defense. He can score on any given play. Ruggs is lightning quick and has great hands. He will have to be better against zone defense at the next level.

Fantasy Fit: If Ruggs winds up in Denver he will join an offense trying to find an identity. Melvin Gordon should dominate the backfield touches while Courtland Sutton will be the top target in the passing game. Ruggs can provide instant offense with his big-play ability. He may be better suited for bestball leagues in year one.

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

The Falcons can go a number of ways with this pick but they must add more pieces to their defense. Chaisson is a grinder who puts a ton of energy into every snap. He plays the run well and has solid pass rush technique.

17. Dallas Cowboys: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Even if the Cowboys didn't lose Byron Jones to the Dolphins in free agency, they still would have needed help in their secondary. Henderson is very good when it comes to his ball tracking and cover skills. He will need to work on his run support.

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

If you have watched Georgia play these past few years you know how dynamic Swift can be and that he is a game changer. The Dolphins need all the help they can get on offense. Swift can come right in and split time with Jordan Howard.

Fantasy Fit: Swift can be an RB1 immediately. He does not need many touches to get his numbers. A Swift and Howard backfield could work out well but Swift would be the back to own in fantasy football.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Raiders could use some more help across the board on defense but McKinney is too good of a prospect to pass up at this point. McKinney is very good in the run game and is excellent in man coverage. He does a solid job finding lanes to the ball carrier, and he will make a lot of big tackles.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

The Jaguars really need to make some improvements on their defensive line. A.J. Epenesa can help them with that right away. He is a dynamite pass rusher who had nine sacks for the Hawkeyes last season.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Eagles have a glaring need at the wide receiver spot. They haven't addressed the position in free agency so the thinking is that they will do it on draft day. There are rumors that the Eagles are trying to trade for Sammy Watkins. If that happens, they won't need to draft a receiver this early. Jefferson is a hybrid wideout who can lineup anywhere on the field. His route running is not the best but his run after the catch is excellent.

Fantasy Fit: Jefferson would be the Eagles' top wide receiver on day one. He has a ton of upside in what could be one of the top offenses in the league. Jefferson will raise the fantasy stock of Carson Wentz.

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills): Kristain Fulton, CB, LSU

Fulton is a complete cornerback and is very good at turning and running with wide receivers. He can change directions very quickly to make plays in the running game.

23. New England Patriots: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Murray is a tackling machine who will be ready to step into an NFL defense on day one. To close his collegiate career last season, he had 95 tackles. The Patriots could also select QB Jordan Love here but I think they go with the best player on the board.

24. New Orleans Saints: Ceasar Ruiz, C, Michigan

The 6-foot-4, 319-pound Ruiz is a rock in the middle of the line. Ruiz is very strong so you rarely see him get walked back into the backfield. Ruiz is not quick so he will have to work on his footwork at the next level.

25. Minnesota Vikings: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Trading away Stefon Diggs leaves the Vikings with a hole at wide receiver that will not be filled with Tajae Sharpe. Higgins is a great athlete who makes big plays down the field. He is also a very good red-zone target, he has great hands and makes a lot of unbelievable catches. He will have to improve his route running and has to learn the NFL game.

Fantasy Fit: Minnesota has a need at wide receiver and Higgins can help them fill that void, so he will have fantasy value in his first season. Adam Theilen and Dalvin Cook will continue to be the main pieces in the offense. Still, Higgins will be owned in 12-team leagues, but like with most young receivers, consistency will be an issue.

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Jones is a massive young offensive lineman who is very athletic. He does his best work on the perimeter. Jones will need to be more consistent in the run game.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

Seattle likes to build their defensive line with speed. Yetur Gross-Matos had 8.5 sacks and 39 tackles in his junior season. His best asset is his ability to rush the passer.

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

The Ravens typically tend to do well on draft day. Queen is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker who competed well versus some of the top teams in the country. He is a pro-ready prospect.

29. Tennesse Titans: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

The Titans come into this draft needing help in their secondary. Gladney is a mature player whose best asset is his ability to play the deep ball. Gladney had 14 pass breakups in his senior season.

30. Green Bay Packers: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

The Packers have a number of different ways that they can go with this pick, but if an offensive lineman with Jackson's talent is there, he will be the pick. Jackson is a 6-foot-6, 310-pound swing tackle. Jackson's grandfather was also a Green Bay Packer.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

The Niners are in a position with this pick to draft the best player on the board. Delpit is about as pro-ready a player that you will find. The former LSU Tiger is the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award winner. At 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, Delpit is not afraid to mix it up.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The Chiefs have plenty of assets on their team. Diggs is a good corner who can catch well, but he needs to get more interceptions. Diggs is a very physical player at the point of attack. He has plenty of upside and should fit in nicely with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

MORE FROM SI:

2020 NFL Draft Prop Bet: When Will Jalen Hurts Be Selected?

Fantasy Football Mailbag

Fantasy Football Impact of Robby Anderson Joining Panthers

2020 Fantasy Football: NFL Free Agent Losers

2020 Fantasy Football: NFL Free Agent Winners

Fantasy Football Impact of Breshad Perriman Joining Jets