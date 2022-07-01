Skip to main content

Daniel Harris Makes his College Decision

Daniel Harris, the #19 defensive back in the 2023 class has made his decision.

Daniel Harris has made his college decision and is starting off the month of July with a bang. The Miami, Florida, native is coming off a busy month of June where he took four official visits. Those four visits turned out to be a clue into who was going to be in his top-four, which the Gulliver Prep product revealed Monday night. 

A four-star defensive back, according to the 247Sports player rankings, brings the typical size for a defensive back under Kirby Smart at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. The Bulldogs were not the only major program vying for Harris's services as he held a top-four of Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. 

Ultimately Harris chose Georgia on Friday after taking a visit to Athens this summer. Georgia defensive back coach Fran Brown made Harris a priority this class, hosting him on an official visit on the weekend of June 17th. 

This latest commitment continues to show off the success Georgia is having over the last six seasons by going into the state of Florida and not only finding the talent but also convincing them to leave the Sunshine state in favor of heading north to Athens.

The Miami, Florida, native becomes the third defensive back to join Georgia's 2023 recruiting class and takes the class to eleven prospects.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Georgia Football 2023 Commits 

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • RyQueze McElderry, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

7C37C010-23FF-43D7-87AA-5D6A9AB87690
News

JUST IN: Tyler Williams Names Top Schools and Sets Decision Date

By Harrison Reno50 minutes ago
USATSI_18218121
News

Packers' Quay Walker is Catching Eyes with his NFL Readiness

By Jonathan Williams2 hours ago
image2 (2)
News

Action-Packed July: What's in Store for Georgia on the Recruiting Trail

By Harrison Reno3 hours ago
FWSC2qMX0AUU8Zo
News

Where Will Top 2023 DB Target Daniel Harris Land?

By Harrison Reno21 hours ago
USATSI_18138838
News

REPORT: USC & UCLA Are Working to Join the Big Ten

By Harrison Reno22 hours ago
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_3353-X4
News

Which Bulldogs Could Springboard into the First Round Conversation in 2022?

By Harrison RenoJun 30, 2022
211231_AJW_FB_OB_0189-X4
News

Glenn Schumann is Making a Case to be One of the Best Position Coaches in All of CFB

By Harrison RenoJun 29, 2022
220111_mlm_fb_natty_31198-X4
News

Stats Indicate Georgia's Offense Could Take Another Step Forward in 2022

By Jonathan WilliamsJun 29, 2022