Daniel Harris has made his college decision and is starting off the month of July with a bang. The Miami, Florida, native is coming off a busy month of June where he took four official visits. Those four visits turned out to be a clue into who was going to be in his top-four, which the Gulliver Prep product revealed Monday night.

A four-star defensive back, according to the 247Sports player rankings, brings the typical size for a defensive back under Kirby Smart at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. The Bulldogs were not the only major program vying for Harris's services as he held a top-four of Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State.

Ultimately Harris chose Georgia on Friday after taking a visit to Athens this summer. Georgia defensive back coach Fran Brown made Harris a priority this class, hosting him on an official visit on the weekend of June 17th.

This latest commitment continues to show off the success Georgia is having over the last six seasons by going into the state of Florida and not only finding the talent but also convincing them to leave the Sunshine state in favor of heading north to Athens.

The Miami, Florida, native becomes the third defensive back to join Georgia's 2023 recruiting class and takes the class to eleven prospects.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

RyQueze McElderry, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

