Dawgs Watching Dawgs - 2022 Commits Support One Another on Friday Nights

October 5, 2021
ICYMI: Darris Smith Watches Gunner Stockton

Last Friday, edge rusher Darris Smith visited Pierce County High School to watch his future teammate, quarterback Gunner Stockton, play.
Quarterback Gunner Stockton had a visitor on Friday, as edge rusher Darris Smith took the stands to watch his future teammate play.

The two took a picture commemorating the night after the game. Smith came away impressed with what he saw and even posted a video of Stockton scoring a touchdown on the ground.

Rabun County, Stockton's high school, won against Pierce County High School, 28-21. Stockton threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the win, adding 132 yards and a score on the ground.

Stockton is only three total touchdowns away from breaking the all-time record for a Georgia high school football player. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is the current leader, who was responsible for 211 touchdowns in his illustrious high school career.

The pair have been Georgia commits for over nine months and are some of the longest-tenured commits in the 2022 class for the Bulldogs.

Georgia's feelings about Stockton have been well documented. He has a tremendous arm and flashes impressive accuracy on difficult throws. Stockton is a natural-born leader that could change the complexion of a program at his ceiling.

Smith, on the other hand, has not been discussed as often as he should. The Bulldogs feel they found a hidden gem and believe that Smith will develop into an NFL-caliber edge rusher. 

He stands 6-6 and is 230 lbs. as a high school senior with the frame to add muscle in college. Smith made the SI99, and the recruiting service had a lot to say about the future Bulldog.

"Smith has your typical Georgia 3-4 outside linebacker build. Long and strong, with great hand fighting ability. If Georgia can harness Smith’s aggressiveness, they’ll have another monster on their hands with pass rushing prowess. Smith uses his long arms to keep blockers at bay, and closes in on quarterbacks with his speed. If he can play with a bit more leverage and technique, with his athletic profile, he’ll be a force out on the edge for a long time. Smith has three-sport experience, including head-turning basketball ability. He was the region player of the year this spring with above-the-rim ability at his size, something we see on occasion on Friday nights, too."

