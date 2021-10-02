The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia Dominant in Top-10 Victory

Georgia finished off a dominant performance with a field goal from Jack Podlesny to finish off the game with a 37-0 final score. The win versus Arkansas is the second victory of the season for Georgia against a ranked opponent.

The Good: The Offensive Line

One of the best performances of the season so far by the Georgia offensive line. Without starting quarterback JT Daniels due to an issue with his lat, that's been bothering him for the better part of a week saw Stetson Bennett get his second start of the season.

Not only would Bennett stay upright in the first half and for the rest of the game, but Georgia pounded the Razorbacks to a tune of 139 yards in the first half of play, with two rushing touchdowns. A dominant performance in the trenches goes down as one of the best games we've seen from Georgia this season.

The Bulldogs finished it off with 273 yards rushing total and just 72 passing yards.

The Bad: Punt Team Blunders

Arkansas was by far the more affected team when it comes to officiating and collecting penalties. The Razorbacks had five illegal motion penalties through the first three quarters. When compared to Georgia, the Dawgs were more disciplined.

The only big penalty that went against Georgia was the illegal motions on the Jake Camarda punt late in the second quarter. The Dawgs had three do-overs due to penalties on punts.

The Ugly: Lack of Explosio

Not very much to complain about when Georgia beats the number eight ranked team in the country in a shutout. Perhaps some will complain about a lack of explosion on offense after the second quarter, but Georgia controlled the clock, controlled the ball, and rushed for 273 yards on 56 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

