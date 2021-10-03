Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

Georgia's defense stifled the Arkansas Razorback offense on Saturday, and their effort gave the Bulldogs their second top-ten win of the season.

The Georgia defense showed up for another top-ten matchup, and they pitched a shutout against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

Coming into the contest, Georgia was allowing just 5.3 points per game, tops in the nation. Arkansas was averaging 35.8 points per game on offense, primarily because of their dominant rushing attack. The Razorbacks went over 200 yards rushing in each of their first four games, including a 340-yard effort against Texas, creating an intriguing matchup between two top-ranked teams.

Arkansas did not get off to a great start with two consecutive false starts on their first offensive possession to put them in a 1st and 20 before the ball was snapped.

The two penalties came because of shifts from the Georgia defensive line. Georgia has been drawing false starts with their shifts the entire year, yet offenses continue to jump when they see it; they gave trouble for Arkansas throughout the game and started a long afternoon full of costly setbacks for the Arkansas offense.

The day didn't get much better from there for the Razorbacks. They mustered just 162 total yards of offense and only had two legitimate scoring opportunities, a missed 37-yard field goal from kicker Cam Little and the other coming late in the game on an incomplete pass that could've seen the Razorbacks get points on the board.

The most impressive thing about this Georgia defense is how they are always playing in unison. There are very few missed assignments at all three levels, and they create pass-rush as a team; that unity otherwise known as "connection" if you asked a player about it, continued this weekend in a shutout performance.

It's become a weekly tradition at this point to revel in the sheer domination of this defense by just looking at the box score.

So, let's review some of the incredible stats from Saturday's dismantling of Arkansas.

Arkansas was 3 for 12 on 3rd down

5.4 yards per pass, they were averaging 10+ yards per pass entering the game

75 total rushing yards. They were averaging 262 rushing yards per game entering the game.

2.6 rushing yards per attempt.

23:18 minutes time of possession, a season-low.

You May Also Like:

Georgia Remains No. 2 Team In AP Poll

College GameDay is Coming To Athens

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.