Georgia vs Vandy Betting Line Seeing Drastic Movement

Georgia opened up as a heavy favorite for this weekend’s matchup with Vanderbilt. Since the release of the opening line it has risen even further in Georgia’s favor.

Following Georgia's 40-13 dismantling of South Carolina in both teams' SEC opener, Georgia turned its attention to the Vanderbilt Commodores, where Vegas released its opening number at -31 for Georgia as the favorite over the 1-2 SEC East opponent.

That number has since been bet up to -35.5 in favor of the Georgia Bulldogs, a drastic movement in a line so large.

Since beating Clemson in week one, where Georgia was the 3-point underdog to win the game on a neutral field, the Dawgs have opened as the favorite the next three games, all by four scores or more. Georgia's win last weekend did not cover the 32-point spread that Vegas put out.

The week before the Gamecocks, Georgia beat the UAB Blazers 56-7, which go over and beyond the 29-points given to the Dawgs heading into that matchup with the likelihood of JT Daniels up in the air at that time.

Saturday will be the first time that the Bulldogs and Commodores will meet since 2019, where the Dawgs beat Vanderbilt in Nashville 30-6 in the season opener for both sides.

Vanderbilt was due for a return trip to Athens in the fall of 2020, but after a postponement, the first time the two teams tried to play would end with an outright cancellation of the game. Vanderbilt was set to be Georgia's senior night game, where all the seniors would take the field and be honored for their final game in between the hedges.

Rising COVID cases and opt-outs were the stated reasons for Vanderbilt's inability to take on the Bulldogs for Georgia's senior day. However, many feel that the 0-9 Commodores didn't feel up to the task of taking on the Dawgs.

