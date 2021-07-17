BREAKING: Daylen Everette Makes Decision

With a top-five of Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina, Oregon, and Florida State, Daylen Everett has made his college decision with his commitment announcement becoming public Saturday evening.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder is rated as the seventh overall cornerback in the class, which makes him 40th nationally according to 247Sports. Everette spent June taking visits to Clemson, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida State.

He is just the second IMG Academy prospect to announce their commitment on Saturday as his teammate and fellow defensive back, Keon Sabb, announced his commitment to Clemson earlier.

The four-star IMG Academy announced Saturday on CBS Sports HQ that he would be joining his current high school teammates Jihaad Campbell and Keon Sabb as Clemson commits. Everette is just the third high-profile UGA target out of the Bradenton, Florida school to pick the Tigers instead of the Dawgs.

With Georgia losing out on the commitment of five-star Deyon Bouie in June, it was believed that it would entice Georgia to make Everette more of a priority in this class as they need more cornerbacks in the class with only one commitment so far, that being Marquis Groves-Killebrew.

After visiting North Carolina and Clemson in the month of June, those two schools were the two expected frontrunners in his recruitment as they edged out Georgia and the other three contenders. However, ultimately the Tigers would win the battle with the Tarheels as the reigning ACC Champion gains a talented prospect out of IMG yet again this cycle.

You May Also Like

De'Nylon Morrissette Turning into 'Lead Dawg'

Pre-Camp Position Battle: Cornerback

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI